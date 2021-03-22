Section
Quarantine period cut to 10 days
Thailand
General

Guests allowed to leave rooms, less travel paperwork required

published : 22 Mar 2021 at 19:54

writer: Online Reporters

Boats that are used to transport tourists around the Chao Phraya river are seen idle in Bangkok on Feb 4 due to travel bans and border closures. (Reuters photo)
Thailand has shortened the quarantine period for arrivals to 10 days from 14, effective next month.

Starting April 1, both Thais and foreigners coming to Thailand will be isolated for 10 days, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), which posted the updates on its Facebook on Monday.

During the period, they will be tested for Covid-19 twice — one during day 3 to day 5 and the other on day 9 or day 10.

The exception is those from countries where there are mutations of the virus in which case they will be isolated for 14 days.

Rules on allowed activities during the quarantine are also eased.

People in quarantine may leave rooms during certain hours and for some purposes such as to use fitness centres or swimming pools; exercise outdoors; or buy food and products, but must remain in the quarantine facilities.

In addition, the required paperwork before trips will be slightly changed.

For foreigners coming to Thailand, fit-to-fly documents will no longer be required. Only RT-PCR test results taken within 72 hours are needed.   

Thais may choose to submit either fit-to-fly documents or RT-PCR test results, according to the CCSA.

