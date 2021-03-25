Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
FDA approves Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Thailand
General

FDA approves Johnson & Johnson vaccine

published : 25 Mar 2021 at 19:04

writer: Bloomberg News

A vial of the Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus disease vaccine is seen at Northwell Health's South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, New York, on March 3 this year. (Reuters photo)
A vial of the Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus disease vaccine is seen at Northwell Health's South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, New York, on March 3 this year. (Reuters photo)

Thailand cleared Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot Covid-19 vaccine for local emergency use, the third manufacturer to win the approval.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the shots on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in a post on Facebook.

Vaccines manufactured by AstraZeneca and Sinovac Biotech were previously approved and are being used in the national inoculation programme.

The approval showed that Thailand is open to all vaccine manufacturers and is keen to provide more choices to its people, Mr Anutin said.

Bharat Biotech International Ltd has submitted some documents for approval, while Russia’s Sputnik V, China’s Sinopharm and Moderna Inc have shown interest in seeking local approvals, according to Paisarn Dunkum, secretary general of the regulator.

So far, more than 5,800 are fully vaccinated and 96,000 more have received their first shots.

Thai private firms and hospitals keen to administer the locally approved vaccines can register with the Department of Disease Control, Mr Paisarn said on Thursday, adding that the government hasn’t ordered any shots from Johnson & Johnson.

The government has so far approved plans to purchase a total of 63 million and is in talks to procure an additional 5 million doses from Sinovac, according to officials. It aims to inoculate at least 50% of the nation’s population before the end of 2021.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Phuket seeks quarantine waiver for vaccinated visitors

Phuket authorities are pushing to waive compulsory quarantine for tourists vaccinated against Covid-19 from July, when it expects 70% of its local population to have been inoculated.

19:09
Thailand

Approved

The Food and Drug Administration clears Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot Covid-19 vaccine for local emergency use, the third manufacturer to win the approval.

19:04
Thailand

Suspended

Palang Pracharath MP Pareena Kraikupt is suspended from MP duty as court deliberates alleged misconduct involving reserved forest encroachment case.

18:28