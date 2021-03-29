Covid outbreak at another Bangkok market

People arrive for a Covid-19 test in Rangsit area of Pathum Thani province early this month. The government on Monday announced a vendor who sourced meat in the province spread the novel coronavirus at a wet market in Saphan Sung district of Bangkok. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Covid-19 spread from two vendors who worked at a wet market in Saphan Sung district to five family members early this month.

Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Monday that the disease was first confirmed in a male meat vendor, 39, at the market. The native of Klong Sam Wa district sourced meat in nearby Pathum Thani province.

According to Dr Apisamai who did not name the market, the vendor started developing symptoms on March 11 and his test came back positive on March 18.

He transmitted the disease to his 37-year-old wife who is also a meat vendor in Saphan Sung. The wife tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and was asymptomatic.

Seven family members who were at risk still tested negative.

Another case in Saphan Sung is a woman, 57, who sold lottery tickets near the meat vendor. She had symptoms on March 17 and tested positive on March 22, Dr Apisamai said.

She transmitted the disease to four family members including a child, 35, who is also a lottery vendor, an elder sister, 72, who is another lottery vendor in Rom Klao area, her 89-year-old mother, and a four-year-old great grandchild who is a kindergartener. The immediate relatives tested positive for Covid-19 on March 23.