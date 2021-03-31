42 new Covid-19 cases

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration organised traditional Thai New Year greetings for elderly people, with Covid-19 prevention measures in place, at a Lotus store on Sukhumvit 50 Road on Wednesday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The government on Wednesday reported 42 new Covid-19 cases, 24 local infections and 18 imported cases, raising the total to 28,863.

Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said 19 new local cases were found at hospitals and five others detected in communities.

Samut Sakhon logged 11 new cases, eight found at hospitals (six Myanmar people and two Thais) and three detected in communities (two Myanmar, one Thai).

Bangkok recorded 10 new cases, one Lao and one Myanmar in communities, and eight cases confirmed at hospitals (seven Thai, one Myanmar).

Samut Prakan reported three new cases at hospitals, all Thai.

New cases in the three provinces included three children, aged four, 12 and 14, who were infected by family members who went out to work and were unaware they were already infected, Dr Apisamai said.

The 18 imported cases were arrivals from the United Kingdom, Pakistan, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Qatar, the United States, Ethiopia, Canada, Turkey, Sudan, Seychelles, South Sudan, Myanmar and the Philippines.

Cases from Myanmar were two Thai women, aged 22 and 34, arrested after illegally crossing back into Mae Sot district of Tak along a natural path.

Of the 28,863 total cases, 27,426 (95%) had recovered, including 47 discharged on Tuesday, and 1,343 were at hospitals. Six patients were dependent on ventilators. The death toll was unchanged at 94.

The Covid-19 situation in the country was still considered controllable, Dr Apisamai said.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 541,919 in 24 hours to 128.80 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 10,866 to 2.81 million. The US had the most cases at 31.10 million, up 62,459, and the most deaths at 564,138, up 873.

The daily increment in the US was faster again as local people were discarding face masks on the misunderstanding that Covid-19 vaccination could control the spread of the disease, Dr Apisamai said.