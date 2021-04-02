New Bangkok Covid case flew to Phuket

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, releases the latest details of the Covid-19 situation on Friday, from Government House. (Screenshot)

A new Covid-19 case detected in Bangkok has been linked to an entertainment venue in adjacent Nakhon Pathom province, and the patient, a student, had later flown to Phuket with a group of friends.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Friday that the patient was a 19-year-old student at Mahidol University who lived in a dormitory in tambon Salaya of Buddha Monthon district, Nakhon Pathom.

On March 23, the student had visited an entertainment place in Buddha Monthon district, in company with 11 friends, and did not wear a face mask.

From March 25 to 29, the young man and nine friends at the same university had visited Phuket province. They took an AirAsia flight to the southern island and rented cars there.

On March 29 (Monday), they hired a van to take them to Phuket airport and returned to Bangkok on another AirAsia flight. The student's mother picked him up in her car.

On Tuesday, he drove his car to his dormitory in Salaya and in the evening played badminton with eight friends there.

On Wednesday morning he attended a class with about 50 students at the university. In the afternoon he travelled in a private car with a friend to Bangkok.

That evening, he learned that staff at the entertainment place he earlier visited in Nakhon Pathom had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

On Thursday he went to Ramathibodi Hospital for a test, which confirmed he was also infected, Dr Taweesilp said.