Covid vaccine for workers in Bangkok's Thong Lor

A health official vaccinates a worker in the Thong Lor area, at Wat That Thong in Watthana district of Bangkok on Tuesday. Covid-19 vaccines were reserved for 2,100 workers at entertainment places in the area in a bid to contain a new Covid-19 cluster. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is vaccinating 2,100 people against Covid-19 who worked at entertainment places in Watthana district's Thong Lor area, the centre of a virus cluster.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said 4,200 doses were prepared for the inoculation to contain Covid-19 infection in the Thong Lor cluster.

The vaccinations started at Wat That Thong on Tuesday for 300 recipients and would continue at the Saeng Thip sports ground on Soi Saeng Thip (Soi Pridi Banomyong 2) from Wednesday to Friday, for 600 recipients daily, the governor said.

The recipients will have their second jab within 2-4 weeks. The Sinovac vaccine was used for the inoculation.

Health workers were also collecting nasal swabs from people working at entertainment places in Watthana and the adjacent Klong Toey district.

The Bangkok governor said the capital's infectious disease committee closed 81 entertainment places in Wattana, 75 others in Klong Toey and 40 more in Bang Khae district from April 6 to 19 to contain Covid-19 after many cases were found there.

About 300 police officers at Thong Lor station and about 100 officials at the Watthana district office will be vaccinated at Police General Hospital.