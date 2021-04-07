UK Covid-19 strain in Thong Lor cluster

A security guard walks past a shuttered entertainment venue in Thong Lor area of Bangkok, the centre of a rapidly spreading new cluster of Covid-19. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The first local cases of Covid-19 with the UK variant of the virus have been reported in the Thong Lor cluster, a noted virologist said on Wednesday, and warned it could spread faster than the kind previously found in Thailand.

Prof Yong Poovorawan, of the faculty of medicine at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, posted the warning in a Facebook message.

He said the UK variant had been found in 24 cases in the Thong Lor cluster.

The director of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology also warned of the rapid pace at which the UK Covid variant could spread.

"The strain found in the Thong Lor cluster is the UK variant. It will spread 1.7 times quicker than the normal strain," he said.

It was the first time local infections involving the UK variant had been found in Thailand, he said.

It is also known as the Kent variant.

Dr Yong said that in January the coronavirus variant was detected in a British family of four members who arrived in the country from Kent. He did not give further details.

The World Health Organization said in January the UK virus variant, which is technically known as the B.1.1.7 lineage, had spread to more than 60 countries. In Asia, Japan was one of the countries detected with the variant.