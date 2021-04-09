16 more Covid-19 cases in Phuket

A nurse administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a woman in Phuket, as residents queued to get inoculated at the Saphan Hin gymnasium on Wednesday. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Sixteen more coronavirus cases have been reported in Phuket, lifting the number of infections found there recently to 26.

Deputy governor Vikrom Jakthee said on Friday that quick response and investigation was proving successful in containing the spread of the viral disease in the province.

Covid-19 vaccine shots had began to create a herd immunity in the local population, as the province prepared to reopen its doors to tourists on July 1, Mr Vikrom said.

However, there had been another Covid-19 outbreak, with the new cases linked to entertainment venues, the deputy governor said.

He was speaking at a meeting of the provincial communicable disease control committee.

The island province reported 16 new cases on Friday, raising the number of cases reported recently in the province to 26.

“Today, the number of infected people reported in Phuket has reached 26, many are from entertainment venues. This figure is relatively high. It jumped from 10 to 26 cases.

"We will invite operators of entertainment places in for discussions,’’ the deputy governor said.

In July, Phuket will be the first province to waive the quarantine requirement for foreign visitors who have been vaccinated, as part of the government's plan to reopen the country.