Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Chiang Mai reports 186 new Covid cases
Thailand
General

Chiang Mai reports 186 new Covid cases

Most infections linked to entertainment hangouts, says provincial panel

published : 10 Apr 2021 at 16:42

writer: Panumet Tanraksa

Officials inspect high-risk venues in Chiang Mai on Saturday as the northern province reported 186 more Covid-19 cases. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)
Officials inspect high-risk venues in Chiang Mai on Saturday as the northern province reported 186 more Covid-19 cases. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: Authorities have confirmed 186 new Covid-19 cases in this northern province, raising the total from the recent outbreak this month to 381.

The new infections were believed to have been linked to entertainment venues, the source of most of the infections that have been spreading throughout the country in recent days, according to the Chiang Mai communicable disease control panel. Timelines showed many infected patients had travelled to several nightspots.

The panel was scheduled to release more details of the 186 new cases on Saturday evening. The figure was not included in the latest national update announced earlier on Saturday by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

Total infections this month in Chiang Mai have jumped to 381. That compares with just 69 in the first 12 months of the pandemic to March 31.

More beds have been prepared at a field hospital recently set up to accommodate infected patients. The site at the Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre can accommodate more than 1,000 patients.

The panel urged those who travelled to high-risk places or came into contact with infected people to take Covid-19 tests at hospitals.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
World

Green dream features atomic superyacht

SINGAPORE: A nuclear-powered ship full of scientists, activists and billionaires, sailing the world and examining the state of the oceans. That’s the dream of entrepreneur Aaron Olivera, who believes the novel vessel will help raise environmental awareness.

18:00
World

Hun Sen threatens to jail Covid rule-breakers

PHNOM PENH: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen threatened quarantine-breakers with jail time on Saturday and warned civil servants they could lose their jobs if they go unvaccinated, as the country grapples with a growing coronavirus caseload.

17:35
Thailand

Chiang Mai reports 186 new Covid cases

CHIANG MAI: Authorities have confirmed 186 new Covid-19 cases in this northern province, raising the total from the recent outbreak this month to 381.

16:42