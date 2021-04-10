Chiang Mai reports 186 new Covid cases

Officials inspect high-risk venues in Chiang Mai on Saturday as the northern province reported 186 more Covid-19 cases. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: Authorities have confirmed 186 new Covid-19 cases in this northern province, raising the total from the recent outbreak this month to 381.

The new infections were believed to have been linked to entertainment venues, the source of most of the infections that have been spreading throughout the country in recent days, according to the Chiang Mai communicable disease control panel. Timelines showed many infected patients had travelled to several nightspots.

The panel was scheduled to release more details of the 186 new cases on Saturday evening. The figure was not included in the latest national update announced earlier on Saturday by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

Total infections this month in Chiang Mai have jumped to 381. That compares with just 69 in the first 12 months of the pandemic to March 31.

More beds have been prepared at a field hospital recently set up to accommodate infected patients. The site at the Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre can accommodate more than 1,000 patients.

The panel urged those who travelled to high-risk places or came into contact with infected people to take Covid-19 tests at hospitals.