Thong Lor police chief, deputy transferred over Covid cluster

Furniture sits outside the closed Bar Bar Bar in Thong Lor on Wednesday after hundreds of residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus. (Reuters photo)

Two top officers at the Thong Lor police station in Bangkok have been transferred to inactive posts at the operations centre of the Metropolitan Police Division 5 headquarters after Thailand's third wave of Covid-19 apparently spread from entertainment venues in an area under their jurisdiction.

They are Pol Col Duangchote Suwanjaras, superintendent of Thong Lor police station, and Pol Lt Col Thanakorn Ngamyen, the station's acting deputy superintendent.



According to the transfer order signed by Pol Maj Gen Sopon Sarapat, commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 5, a committee was set up on April 9 to conduct an investigation into the origin of the outbreak.



It was necessary for the two to be transferred elsewhere to ensure the investigation was just, fair and transparent, according to the order.



The transfer is effective from Monday until further notice.



Under the same order, Pol Col Kampanat Aroonkirirote, deputy commander of Metropolitan Police Division 5, was assigned as acting Thong Lor police chief and Pol Thanathip Chompuwanich, chief of crime suppression at Thong Lor police station, as acting deputy chief of the station during their absence.