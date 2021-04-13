New Covid cases again top 900 Tuesday

Hua Hin's red light district is deserted on Monday evening following the closure of bars and a spike in Covid-19 cases in Hua Hin and other districts of Prachuap Khiri Khan province. (Photo: Dave Kendall)

The government on Tuesday recorded 965 new cases of the novel coronavirus – all but nine of them locally transmitted – bringing the accumulated total since the start of the pandemic to 34,575.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 97.

It was the third straight day with more than 900 new cases in Thailand, although Tuesday's number was marginally lower than the previous two days.

Chiang Mai led new infections nationwide with 251 cases, followed by Bangkok (194), Chon Buri (97) and Prachuap Khiri Khan (73), according to Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) figures.

"Provinces under close watch are Chiang Mai and Bangkok," Department of Disease Control director-general Opas Karnkawinpong said. Most new cases were linked to nightlife clusters around the country, he added.

The figures in Prachuap Khiri Khan will jump on Wednesday as the provincial public health office registered 141 additional cases, two of them foreigners, on Tuesday. The latest tally in Prachuap Khiri Khan will be included in the CCSA’s Wednesday report.

Most of the new patients appeared to have contracted the virus in Maya Exclusive Club in Hua Hin district, the Prachuap office said.

A female employee of Krystal Club in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area – infected but asymptomatic – attended a concert at the Hua Hin club on March 30 and appears to have sparked an outbreak throughout he province.

The five imported cases logged on Tuesday comprised five from Malaysia and one each from Switzerland, Pakistan, India and Germany, the CCSA said.