Entry restrictions now in 42 provinces

Police set up a checkpoint for vehicles entering Nakhon Si Thammarat on Monday. (Photo by Nujaree Raekrun)

The number of provinces imposing self-quarantine or other requirements on travellers to fight the new Covid-19 outbreak has grown to 42.

Phichit, Lampang and Ubon Ratchathani were the latest to join 39 other provinces imposing a variety of restrictions on people entering their provinces, according to an update on Tuesday by the Interior Ministry.

The longer list underscores the seriousness of the third virus wave that originated in nightlife venues in Bangkok and spread to 74 provinces as of Tuesday.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration gives the provincial communicable disease committee led by the governor in each province a free hand in imposing restrictions on people entering, as long as the measures are within the CCSA guidelines.

Measures imposed on visitors vary from one province to another, causing the kind of confusion reflected in questions posted on the ministry's website.

Lampang, for example, orders visitors from Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Nakhon Pathom and Chiang Mai to immediately report to local health authorities or officials but will not require them to observe quarantine for two weeks if a test is negative.

Lampang governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said in the announcement that Chiang Mai had been added to the provincial list due to a high rise of infections.

Phichit orders visitors from 61 provinces to contact local officials after they cross the provincial boundary.

Songkhla, however, requires 14-day quarantine from visitors from only three districts in Bangkok — Bang Khae, Klong Toey and Wattana — and four other provinces: Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Prakan.

Visitors are advised to check updated information at moicovid.com as the rules are different in each province. Unfortunately there is no English-language version, and the provincial announcements are posted as .pdf files, making it impossible to use translation software.

Visitors to the website posted multiple questions, mostly on whether they needed to be quarantined.

"Do I have to be quarantined for 14 days again when I go to those 42 provinces, if I have completed ASQ in a hotel?" one asked, referring to the alternative state quarantine hotel scheme for new arrivals in Thailand.

"Will I be required to quarantine in Udon Thani if I live in Loei and have to catch a flight to Phuket at Udon airport?" another asked.

Provinces that impose self-quarantine or other requirements on travellers:

NORTH

Chiang Mai

Kamphaeng Phet

Lampang

Lamphun

Nan

Phayao

Phetchabun

Phichit

Phitsanulok

Phrae

Tak

Uttaradit

NORTHEAST

Amnat Charoen

Bung Kan

Buri Ram

Chaiyaphum

Khon Kaen

Maha Sarakham

Mukdahan

Nakhon Phanom

Nakhon Ratchasima

Nong Bua Lam Phu

Nong Khai

Sakon Nakhon

Ubon Ratchathani

Udon Thani

Yasothon

CENTAL AND EAST

Chai Nat

Lop Buri

Nakhon Sawan

Sa Kaeo

Saraburi

Sing Buri

Uthai Thani

SOUTH