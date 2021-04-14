Covid infects 13 at BBQ eatery, couple faces charges

Thirteen workers at a barbecue restaurant have contracted Covid-19 in Nakhon Ratchasima while a man and woman are being charged for allegedly failing to isolate themselves in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, the provincial public health office traced the timeline of an infected person to a visit made to a barbecue restaurant outside Rajamangala University of Technology Isan in Muang district on the evening of April 5.

The restaurant was closed five days later after the person's infection was confirmed. Restaurant employees were immediately tested for Covid-19 and 13 of them were found to be infected with the virus. According to local authorities, the restaurant told its customers of the staff's test result and urged diners who visited the restaurant between April 5-9 to seek testing.

Meanwhile, Nakhon Ratchasima governor Vichian Chantharanothai said there have been 123 infections in the province since the third wave of Covid-19 began at the start of the month. Of them, nine were confirmed on Tuesday.

Field hospitals will open on April 16 at Chatichai Hall and Liptapanlop Hall in the grounds of the Chalerm Phrakiat sports stadium and the Suranaree University of Technology in Muang district.

The field hospitals can hold at least 320 patients in total. The facilities are reserved for people between the ages of 15 to 65 with mild symptoms, who have no congenital diseases and require no breathing aid.

The public health office has also advised barbecue buffet eateries to switch to serving customers at their tables.

In Nakhon Si Thammarat, a couple are facing legal action for travelling home after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

A 26-year-old man caught a morning flight back to his home province of Nakhon Si Thammarat from Don Mueang airport on April 11 while the woman, also 26, took an evening flight to the southern province on the same day.

After reviewing their timelines, the public health officials found the man received confirmation that he contracted Covid-19 before boarding the flight. On arrival in Nakhon Si Thammarat, he rode a motorcycle to the Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital where he was admitted.

The woman was examined at a private hospital where she was told she was infected one day before heading to Nakhon Si Thammarat. She refused to be treated and chose to return to the province.

People who were seated near the couple on both flights are advised to report to local health officials, specifically those occupying seats between 1A-3C on Thai Lion Air flight SL1780 and in seats between 7C-11F on Thai Lion Air flight SL792. Both flights originated from Don Mueang airport.