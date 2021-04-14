Girl hit by cremation skyrocket has died

Medics perform CPR on Natcha “Nong Milk" Sawasdee in Pak Thong Chai district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on March 29 after she was hit on the head by debris from a large skyrocket. She died on Tuesday, after two weeks in a coma. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A 10-year-old girl hit by a wooden skyrocket fired during a cremation ceremony has died after fighting for her life in a hospital ICU for two weeks.

The parents and family of Natcha “Nong Milk’’ Sawasdee claimed her body at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital in Muang district on Wednesday after she was pronounced dead on Tuesday night.

They took with them a teddy bear, her favourite companion.

Her grieving father, Nirut, said Nong MIlk's condition deteriorated rapidly on Tuesday and the family hoped for a miracle. The dreaded phone call from the hospital came when they were having dinner.

"I collapsed and couldn't eat anything," Mr Nirut said. "It was a huge loss to the family."

The chanting rituals and cremation are at Wat Na Phra That in Pak Thong Chai district.

The girl was critically injured on the afternoon of March 29, when debris from a large skyrocket made of wood and PVC fell on her head as she was waiting for her mother to take her home from Ardwitthaya School in Pak Thong Chai.

The firework was one of several rockets launched during a cremation at Wat Na Phra, which adjoins the school. Nong Milk's funeral rites are at the same temple.

Two men who set off the skyrockets were charged with reckless behaviour causing serious injury.

A Pak Thong Chai police officer said on Wednesday that a more serious charge, reckless behaviour causing death, would now be brought against them.