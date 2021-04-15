Khon Kaen opens field hospitals
published : 15 Apr 2021 at 11:13
writer: Chakrapan Natanri
KHON KAEN: Provincial authorities of this northeastern province is set to open two field hospitals to cope with the rising number of its Covid-19 patients.
Dr Somchaichote Piyawatwela, provincial health chief, said on Thursday that a dormitory in Khon Kaen University and a multi-purpose building in Isan Buddhist Diocese in Muang district had been turned into two field hospitals with a combined capacity of 498 beds.
They were set to open at 4pm on Thursday.
The provincial health chief said Khon Kaen logged 31 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours and its accumulated cases from Dec 15 rose to 126.
Of the total, 112 were in hospitals and all beds for Covid-19 cases at normal hospitals in the province were fully occupied, Dr Somchaichote said.