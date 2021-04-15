Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Khon Kaen opens field hospitals
Thailand
General

Khon Kaen opens field hospitals

published : 15 Apr 2021 at 11:13

writer: Chakrapan Natanri

Dr Somchaichote Piyawatwela, public health chief of Khon Kaen, speaks to reporters on Thursday. (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)
Dr Somchaichote Piyawatwela, public health chief of Khon Kaen, speaks to reporters on Thursday. (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: Provincial authorities of this northeastern province is set to open two field hospitals to cope with the rising number of its Covid-19 patients.

Dr Somchaichote Piyawatwela, provincial health chief, said on Thursday that a dormitory in Khon Kaen University and a multi-purpose building in Isan Buddhist Diocese in Muang district had been turned into two field hospitals with a combined capacity of 498 beds.

They were set to open at 4pm on Thursday.

The provincial health chief said Khon Kaen logged 31 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours and its accumulated cases from Dec 15 rose to 126.

Of the total, 112 were in hospitals and all beds for Covid-19 cases at normal hospitals in the province were fully occupied, Dr Somchaichote said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Khon Kaen opens field hospitals

KHON KAEN: Provincial authorities of this northeastern province is set to open two field hospitals to cope with the rising number of its Covid-19 patients.

11:13
Thailand

Ministry advises locals in risk areas to work from home

The Ministry of Public Health is urging people living in high-risk areas to work from home or stay put for two weeks to curtail the upward trajectory of Covid-19 cases that is expected to skyrocket after the Songkran Festival.

09:28
Thailand

For Covid spreaders

Legal action will be taken against entertainment businesses and people who recklessly spread Covid-19.

08:05