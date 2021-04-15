Khon Kaen opens field hospitals

Dr Somchaichote Piyawatwela, public health chief of Khon Kaen, speaks to reporters on Thursday. (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: Provincial authorities of this northeastern province is set to open two field hospitals to cope with the rising number of its Covid-19 patients.

Dr Somchaichote Piyawatwela, provincial health chief, said on Thursday that a dormitory in Khon Kaen University and a multi-purpose building in Isan Buddhist Diocese in Muang district had been turned into two field hospitals with a combined capacity of 498 beds.

They were set to open at 4pm on Thursday.

The provincial health chief said Khon Kaen logged 31 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours and its accumulated cases from Dec 15 rose to 126.

Of the total, 112 were in hospitals and all beds for Covid-19 cases at normal hospitals in the province were fully occupied, Dr Somchaichote said.