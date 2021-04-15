Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Shorter restaurant hours, school closures on cards
Thailand
General

Shorter restaurant hours, school closures on cards

published : 15 Apr 2021 at 18:02

writer: Online Reporters

A worker cleans a closed school's canteen in Bangkok last year in a bid to control Covid-19. School closures may be among intensified measures to control the disease this month. (Bangkok Post file photo)
A worker cleans a closed school's canteen in Bangkok last year in a bid to control Covid-19. School closures may be among intensified measures to control the disease this month. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The National Communicable Disease Committee has proposed shorter restaurant hours and school and amusement park closures until the end of this month to contain the spread of Covid-19, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

After the committee's meeting on Thursday, Mr Anutin said the committee planned to declare all provinces either red or orange Covid-19 control zones.

The red zone will cover 18 provinces — Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Samut Prakan, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Phuket, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nonthaburi, Songkhla, Tak, Udon Thani, Suphan Buri, Sa Kaeo, Rayong and Khon Kaen.

The remaining 59 provinces will be in the orange zone.

Restaurants will be closed at 9pm in red provinces and 11pm in orange ones.

In all provinces, restaurants will be banned from selling alcoholic drinks. Schools, amusement parks, including those at shopping centres, and entertainment places will be closed. Parties and any activities with more than 50 people will be prohibited. Families' parties are still allowed.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration would consider the proposal on Friday, Mr Anutin said.

"All parties are expected to cooperate. The cycle of a new wave and disease control will take about two weeks. If we can't keep the situation and mobility under control within these two weeks, we may see a repeat of much harsher measures of last year," he said.

Mr Anutin also encouraged people and employers to support the work-from-home practice to reduce people's movements after the Songkran festival. Besides, he urged everyone to wear face masks which he said were the best way to control Covid-19.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

From India, Myanmar's ousted lawmakers work on challenging junta

In a spartan hillside room in India furnished only with a thin sleeping mat, the Myanmar member of parliament spends much of his days attentively listening to Zoom conference calls and tapping away messages on his smartphone.

18:31
Thailand

More curbs likely

The National Communicable Disease Committee proposes shorter restaurant hours and school and amusement park closures until the end of this month to contain Covid-19.

18:02
World

India cases surge; CDC's J&J talk ends without vote: Virus update

India reported more than 200,000 new infections on Thursday, its highest one-day surge since the pandemic broke out. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel ended discussion of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine without taking a vote, while J&J itself said it continues to believe in the positive benefit-risk profile of its Covid-19 shot.

16:39