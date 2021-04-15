Shorter restaurant hours, school closures on cards

A worker cleans a closed school's canteen in Bangkok last year in a bid to control Covid-19. School closures may be among intensified measures to control the disease this month. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The National Communicable Disease Committee has proposed shorter restaurant hours and school and amusement park closures until the end of this month to contain the spread of Covid-19, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

After the committee's meeting on Thursday, Mr Anutin said the committee planned to declare all provinces either red or orange Covid-19 control zones.

The red zone will cover 18 provinces — Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Samut Prakan, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Phuket, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nonthaburi, Songkhla, Tak, Udon Thani, Suphan Buri, Sa Kaeo, Rayong and Khon Kaen.

The remaining 59 provinces will be in the orange zone.

Restaurants will be closed at 9pm in red provinces and 11pm in orange ones.

In all provinces, restaurants will be banned from selling alcoholic drinks. Schools, amusement parks, including those at shopping centres, and entertainment places will be closed. Parties and any activities with more than 50 people will be prohibited. Families' parties are still allowed.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration would consider the proposal on Friday, Mr Anutin said.

"All parties are expected to cooperate. The cycle of a new wave and disease control will take about two weeks. If we can't keep the situation and mobility under control within these two weeks, we may see a repeat of much harsher measures of last year," he said.

Mr Anutin also encouraged people and employers to support the work-from-home practice to reduce people's movements after the Songkran festival. Besides, he urged everyone to wear face masks which he said were the best way to control Covid-19.