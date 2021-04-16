Section
100 new Covid cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan
Thailand
General

published : 16 Apr 2021 at 11:28

writer: Chaiwat Satyaem

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: The lower central province with a popular tourist district of Hua Hin logged 100 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

Dr Suriya Khuharat, chief medical officer of Prachuap Khiri Khan, said on Friday that 75 new cases were reported in Hua Hin alone. The remaining 25 cases were in other districts.

Since April 1, the total Covid-19 cases of Prachuap Khiri Khan rose to 625, of whom 362 were women. Most of them were teenagers with mild symptoms, he said.

This month, Hua Hin Hospital admitted 429 Covid-19 patients, 31 of whom recovered.

Director Dr Niran Chantrakul said the hospital had 400 beds for Covid cases. A field hospital with 120 beds at Hua Hin Commercial College took in other patients in the district.

