Covid caseload sets record again

A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from the child for a Covid-19 test at Min Buri police station in Bangkok on Friday when the country made its new record of daily Covid cases. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The government on Friday reported 1,582 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, setting a record for the third consecutive day and raising the total to 39,038.

Dr Chawetsan Namwat, acting director for emergency health hazard and disease control at the Department of Disease Control, said 1,577 cases were local infections in 66 provinces and five were imported.

Of the local infections, 921 were confirmed at hospitals and 656 detected in mass testing. Normally, new cases were confirmed 5-7 days after infection, he said.

Bangkok logged 312 new cases, Chiang Mai 272, Chon Buri 111, Prachuap Khiri Khan 100, Songkhla 89 and Lampang 59.

"The new cases were visitors to entertainment places and people close to them," Dr Chawetsan said.

The southern provinces of Ranong and Satun, which had not seen any cases this month, saw their first on Thursday — a father and a child in Ranong who had visited Bangkok and a Japanese tourist in Satun. All provinces already had Covid-19 cases this month, he said.

The five imported cases were quarantined arrivals from Cambodia, Egypt, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Ukraine.

Of the 39,038 total cases, 28,480 (72.9%) recovered, including 97 discharged over the past 24 hours. Another 10,461 remained at hospitals, including 67 in critical conditions and 16 depending on ventilators. The death roll remained unchanged at 97.

Dr Chawetsan said that this month clusters of more than 100 Covid-19 cases were found in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Prakan, Narathiwat, Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani, Sa Kaeo, Nonthaburi, Rayong, Phuket and Nakhon Pathom.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 794,984 in 24 hours to 139.62 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 12,717 to 2.99 million. The US has the most cases at 32.22 million, up 69,740, and the most death at 578,951, up 853.

India saw the highest daily increase, at 216,850 cases, raising its total to 14.29 million. The country reported 174,335 deaths, up 1,183, Dr Chawetsan said.

Brazil reported a record increase of 3,264 deaths over the past 24 hours, raising its death toll to 365,444. New cases stood at 69,117, increasing the total to 13.75 million, he said.