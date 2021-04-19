Hospital shuts wards after barman dies from Covid

Prakhon Chai Hospital in Buri Ram on Sunday suspended non-urgent treatment for two days after a patient died and was found to be infected with Covid-19.

The hospital announced on Facebook that it would be disinfecting several wards and testing all medical staff who had come into contact with the 56-year-old man, who died early on Sunday.

In its report to the provincial public health office, the hospital said the patient's wife and her relatives were high-risk contacts and had been scheduled to have immediate Covid tests.

The man, who worked at a bar in Sukhumvit Soi 4, Klong Toey district, returned home with his wife on April 7, immediately developed a fever and reported to public health officials.

He stayed at home for the next few days but started coughing badly on April 13, when he bought cough relief medicine from a nearby store.

He felt exhausted on April 17 and went for treatment at a local clinic but his condition worsened that night and his wife called for medical assistance.

As he was being taken to Prakhon Chai Hospital, he stopped breathing and was given CPR from 10.57pm to 12.30am in the emergency department while a rapid Covid-19 test showed a positive result. The man died despite all efforts to resuscitate him.

A disease control investigator was sent to the patient's community in Muang district yesterday and a hospital staff member used Facebook to plead with the public not to withhold information and put others at risk.