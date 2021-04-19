Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Hospital shuts wards after barman dies from Covid
Thailand
General

Hospital shuts wards after barman dies from Covid

published : 19 Apr 2021 at 05:22

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Prakhon Chai Hospital in Buri Ram on Sunday suspended non-urgent treatment for two days after a patient died and was found to be infected with Covid-19.

The hospital announced on Facebook that it would be disinfecting several wards and testing all medical staff who had come into contact with the 56-year-old man, who died early on Sunday.

In its report to the provincial public health office, the hospital said the patient's wife and her relatives were high-risk contacts and had been scheduled to have immediate Covid tests.

The man, who worked at a bar in Sukhumvit Soi 4, Klong Toey district, returned home with his wife on April 7, immediately developed a fever and reported to public health officials.

He stayed at home for the next few days but started coughing badly on April 13, when he bought cough relief medicine from a nearby store.

He felt exhausted on April 17 and went for treatment at a local clinic but his condition worsened that night and his wife called for medical assistance.

As he was being taken to Prakhon Chai Hospital, he stopped breathing and was given CPR from 10.57pm to 12.30am in the emergency department while a rapid Covid-19 test showed a positive result. The man died despite all efforts to resuscitate him.

A disease control investigator was sent to the patient's community in Muang district yesterday and a hospital staff member used Facebook to plead with the public not to withhold information and put others at risk.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (5)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

School term talks

The new school term, which is scheduled to begin next month, may be deferred to June due to the worsening Covid-19 situation.

07:00
Thailand

Late-night flights

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand is calling for the suspension of all domestic flights between 10pm and 4am, after all people in high-risk "red zones" are urged to stay at home from 11pm to 4am.

06:55
Thailand

Pheu Thai pushes for 2 charter edits

The main opposition Pheu Thai Party is working on two charter amendment drafts including one seeking to revise Section 256 to pave the way for a charter drafting assembly (CDA).

06:39