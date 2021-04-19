Thailand adds 3 deaths, 1,390 Covid cases Monday

A Bangkok Metropolitan Administration worker tests a bed for incoming Covid-19 coronavirus patients at a new field hospital in a sports stadium on the outskirts of Bangkok on Sunday. (AFP photo)

The government on Monday recorded three additional Covid-19 fatalities and 1,394 new infections, all but six transmitted inside Thailand. The kingdom has now logged 104 coronavirus deaths and 43,742 cases since the start of the pandemic in January 2020.

Monday's tally was significantly lower than the record-high 1,767 new cases recorded on Sunday, although whether it is the start of a downward trend remains to be seen.

By comparison, India on Sunday recorded 275,306 new cases, the United States 43,174 and Brazil 42,937, according to Worldometers.

Among Southeast Asian nations, Myanmar officially logged nine new cases, Cambodia 618, Malaysia 2,195, Indonesia 4,585 and Philippines 10,098. Sunday's new caseload worldwide was 709,437.

More people around the world were diagnosed with the coronavirus during the past seven days than any other week since the virus emerged, topping 5.2 million globally, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The worst outbreaks are gaining speed in many countries that are ill-equipped to cope.

The data also showed a 12% increase in cases from a week earlier, throwing doubt on hopes that the end of the pandemic is in sight.

