Pubs, clubs spread Covid to 71 provinces

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, gives the daily update on Tuesday, from Government House in Bangkok. (Screenshot)

Covid-19 cases linked to bars, pubs or clubs have spread in 71 provinces so far this month, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said on Tuesday there were 6,020 cases to date in April linked to entertainment venues. Bangkok alone logged 1,583 such cases, or 40% of all Covid-19 cases in the capital this month.

In other provinces, cases linked to nightspots comprised 25% of all their Covid-19 cases this month.

Of the 6,020 cases, 3,432 were in the 20-29 age group, Dr Taweesilp said.

Only six provinces remained free of cases linked to entertainment places, to date - Chai Nat, Pattani, Narathiwat, Yala, Satun and Ranong.

Dr Taweesilp said Covid-19 investigation was made difficult because 27% of cases linked to entertainment places withheld information.

The others cooperated, and included 1,157 visitors to entertainment places, 364 staff and 348 people in close contact with infected people.