Seven Covid deaths, 1,470 new cases

Health workers assemble cardboard-frame beds at Bangkok Arena, which is being used as a field hospital for Covid-19 patients, in Nong Chok district on Wednesday, when the country logged seven new deaths related to the virus and 1,470 new cases.(Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The government on Thursday reported seven more deaths related to Covid-19, raising the toll to 117, and 1,470 new cases, for a total of 48,113.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the 111th death was a Thai woman vendor, 24, with obesity, in Phatthalung province.

On April 7 she went to an entertainment place where there was an infected visitor. On April 16, she had a fever, sore throat and a cough. She tested positive the following day, with lung inflammation and shortness of breath.

On Monday her blood oxygen level dropped and lung inflammation became severe. She died at 2.30pm on Tuesday.

The 112th death was an elderly child-minder, a 68-year-old Thai woman with allergies, in Saraburi province.

On April 5, she was in contact with a since confirmed case. On April 12 she had a fever and a cough.

She was admitted to hospital on Monday when she tested positive, had breathing difficulty and was placed on a ventilator. She died on Tuesday.

The 113th death was a Thai man, 83, with hypertension and high cholesterol, in Bangkok.

On March 17, he had a high fever, runny nose, fatigue and a cough. On March 22, he went to a private clinic. On March 23, he sought a Covid-19 test at a mobile unit and it returned positive the next day.

He was admitted to a hospital on March 25. On March 31, he was fatigued and depended on a ventilator. His condition worsened and he died at 12.07pm on Tuesday.

The 114th death was a bed-ridden Thai woman, 80, with diabetes, in Nakhon Pathom.

On April 13-15 a relative from Bangkok paid her a visit. On April 16, she vomited blood and was sent to a hospital which diagnosed her with Covid-19. Her condition worsened and she died at 6.30am on April 17.

The 115th death was a Thai man, a driver aged 45 with hypertension and high cholesterol, in Bangkok who had contact with a since confirmed case.

On April 9, he had a fever, fatigue and a cough. On April 17 his fever rose to 40.2°C, with excessive phlegm, shivering and lost appetite. He went to a hospital and returned home with medicine.

On Monday he was admitted to hospital with breathing difficulty and oxygen saturation of 68-70%, and diagnosed with Covid-19. He had lung inflammation, depended on a ventilator and died on Tuesday.

The 116th death was a Thai male state enterprise worker, 59, with diabetes. He lived in Bangkok and was in contact with a since confirmed case.

He had a cough on April 14 and was admitted to hospital on Tuesday with breathing problems. He depended on a ventilator, was confirmed with Covid-19 and died the same day.

The 117th death was an 86-year-old Thai man with heart disease, in Bangkok.

He was in contact with a since confirmed case on April 5. On April 16, he tested positive for Covid-19, developed a cough and was fatigued.

On April 18 he was admitted to hospital. On Tuesday he had breathing difficulty, a high fever and low oxygen saturation. He died at 2.50am on Wednesday.

The death toll this month in the latest wave of Covid-19 was now 23, equivalent to 0.12% of cases, Dr Taweesilp said.

All the 1,470 new cases over the previous 24 hours were local infections, of which 1,370 were confirmed at hospitals and 100 via mass testing.

"We remain concerned about the Covid-19 situation in the country because the daily increase is exceeding 1,000 cases," Dr Taweesilp said.

Bangkok logged 446 new cases, up from 350 on Tuesday and 365 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, there were 118 new cases in Nonthaburi, 99 in Chiang Mai, 97 in Chon Buri and 42 in Songkhla.

Of the 48,113 total cases, 29,848 (62%) had recovered, including 477 discharged over the past 24 hours, and 18,148 were in hospitals.

The huge number of hospitalised cases was a heavy burden on medical and health personnel, Dr Taweesilp said.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 880,977 in 24 hours to 144.43 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 14,088 to 3.07 million. New cases in India soared by 315,802 to 15.92 million. The United States had the most cases at 32.60 million, up 65,057.