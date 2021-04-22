5 Covid clusters in Nakhon Ratchasima

Medical personnel are inoculated with Covid-19 vaccine at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital in Muang district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Thursday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

The northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima had 76 Covid-19 cases, in five clusters partly linked to Bangkok's Yaowarat area, over the past five days, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said on Thursday that Cluster 1 had 47 cases - people who attended a birthday party in Pak Chong district. Within the cluster, a group of friends who visited Yaowarat area in Bangkok tested positive for Covid-19 first.

Cluster 2, with five cases, went to Mitrapharp pub house in Muang district. They also included visitors to Yaowarat.

Cluster 3, with 14 cases, went to a barbeque pork restaurant in Muang district, and also included visitors to Yaowarat.

Cluster 4, with five cases, visited a karaoke shop in Muang district and were linked with some cases in Cluster 2.

Cluster 5, with five cases, went to an air force party in Muang district.

During the third wave of Covid-19 this month, Nakhon Ratchasima has reported 273 cases.