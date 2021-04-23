Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Health ministry supplies herbal medicine for mild sufferers
Thailand
General

Health ministry supplies herbal medicine for mild sufferers

published : 23 Apr 2021 at 06:24

newspaper section: News

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

Anutin: Most people get better
Anutin: Most people get better

The Ministry of Public Health has handed over 600,000 fatalaijone capsules to affiliated hospitals nationwide to treat Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms.

"Fatalaijone possesses the ability to suppress virus expansion among patients with mild symptoms. Yet it must be used along with modern medicines," said Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

"Most patients were getting better and above all, they have shown no side effects after taking this traditional herbal medicine."

The delivery and use of the traditional medicine will be overseen by the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM) under the ministry. It is estimated that 600,000 pills are enough to treat 15,000 patients.

Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary of the ministry, said fatalaijone extract contains andrographolide, which can eliminate and suppress the expansion of the virus.

Andrographolide (fatalaijone) is traditional medicine extracted from the leaves and stems of the Andrographolide plant. Traditional and alternative medicine practitioners have used this extract which has anti-inflammatory properties to cure infections and boost immunity.

If a patient takes 180 miligrammes each day, their symptoms are usually better by the third day. There are no side effects and it will save on import costs, Dr Kiattiphum said.

Dr Amporn Benjaponpithak, director-general of the DTAM, said staff worked with nine affiliated hospitals to treat 309 patients with mild symptoms during the outbreak last December.

Of 309 patients, 306 got better in five days, while only three getting worse.

"It showed it is the best alternative for patients with mild symptoms. Furthermore, it is easy to plant fatalaijone and it costs about 180 baht to treat a patient," she said.

So far, the DTAM has entered an arrangement with affiliated hospitals, the Department of Medical Sciences and Government Pharmaceutical Organization for additional study to assure the efficiency of fatalaijone.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (24)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Insurgent killed, two arrested in clash with rangers in Narathiwat

NARATHIWAT: One man was shot dead and two others arrested during an armed clash with rangers following an attack on a defence volunteer outpost in Yi-ngo district overnight.

11:10
Business

Media spending rally under threat

The fresh wave of the pandemic is threatening the recovery of Thailand's media spending this year, possibly reducing projected double-digit growth to flat growth in the worst-case scenario and a 4% increase in the best case, says Media Intelligence (MI), a media planning and creative agency.

10:16
World

Catholic priests in the Philippines turn TikTok into virtual pulpit

MANILA: After delivering sermons and visiting slums, Philippine priest Fiel Pareja tends to his Gen-Z flock on TikTok, creating videos of himself praying, dancing and lip-syncing Christian pop music for 1.6 million followers.

09:45