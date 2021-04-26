Section
Thailand
General

Masks mandatory in vehicles with more than 1 person in Bangkok

published : 26 Apr 2021 at 16:29

writer: Online Reporters

Face masks are required in vehicles with two or more people travelling on roads in Bangkok. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)
Face masks are required in vehicles with two or more people travelling on roads in Bangkok. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Wearing a face mask is compulsory in all vehicles carrying more than one person in Bangkok, City Hall said on Monday.

City Clerk Silapasuai Rawisaengsun confirmed the requirement, part of measures by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

If there is more than one person in the vehicle, the driver and passengers must wear masks, she said. This applies even if they are of the same family.

MS Silapasuai gave the explanation to clear up questions raised on social media after the BMA issued the directive on Sunday, effective on Monday.

People who fail to wear a mask when away from their home face a fine of up to 20,000 baht.  

