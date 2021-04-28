Covid closes another Ayutthaya market

People wait their turn for a Covid-19 test in Ayutthaya province on Wednesday, when the central province reported 14 new infections, raising the local total in the latest outbreak to 339. (Photo: Sunthon Pongpao)

AYUTTHAYA: Authorities have ordered the closure of Wang Noi Muang Mai Market in Wang Noi district of Ayutthaya for three days of cleaning after three vendors tested positive for Covid-19.

Ayutthaya governor Phanu Yaemsri said on Wednesday that all zones of the market had been temporarily closed, from April 27 until April 29.

Mass testing of people who were at risk was already underway, with 600 tested so far. The results were pending, the governor said.

The market was being thoroughly cleaned. All stall owners and workers had been freshly registered and more health screening points were being set up at the market, Mr Phanu said.

The provincial disease panel would inspect the market on Thursday and decide whether it should be allowed to reopen, and when.

Ayutthaya reported 14 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, bringing total infections in the latest outbreak to 339. In April alone, there have been 279 confirmed cases to date, of which 229 remained in hospitals, with one Covid-19 death.

The new cases were people infected by previously confirmed cases.

The provincial Central Shrimp Market remains closed. It was the centre of the latest outbreak. On Tuesday, the communicable disease control committee extended its closure for seven more days until May 4, with 43 people now confirmed to have caught Covid-19 there.