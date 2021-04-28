Govt seeks right to produce Japanese anti-Covid drug

A man undergoes a nasal swab test for Covid-19 test in Din Daeng district of Bangkok on Monday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

Thailand is seeking to hold talks with Japan over the patent for Favipiravir, an antiviral drug used to treat Covid-19, to obtain the right to manufacture it in Thailand, an official said on Wednesday.

Deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was closely monitoring the treatment of Covid-19 patients so he could swiftly order actions regarding the procurement of drugs and medical equipment.



Public Health Minister Anutin Chanvirakul reported to the cabinet that orders had been placed to acquire Favipiravir from Japan for distribution to patients at state-run and private hospital throughout the country.



According to Mr Anutin, the Government Pharmaceutial Organisation (GPO) had been instructed to seek Japanese permission to produce Favipiravir in Thailand. At the same time, private hospitals would still be able to import the drug, Miss Traisuree said.

"The public health minister informed the cabinet that the GPO is taking steps to obtain the right to produce of Favipiravir in Thailand. With the patent right, Thailand would be more secure in terms of medical supplies," she said.

GPO deputy managing director Sirikul Matevelungsun said on Wednesday the organisation had started manufacturing 200mg favipiravir tablets and testing their efficacy on healthy volunteers.

The process would be concluded in either June or July, she said, when it would apply for a licence to produce the drug locally with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Commercial production of the drug could begin right after registration with the FDA unless there was a patent issue, she said.

Miss Traisuree said Gen Prayut had reiterated that vaccines against Covid-19 must be acquired in large numbers regardless of the brands and producers for distribution throughout the country as planned. Private hospitals would be allowed to help with the distribution of vaccines.