Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Govt seeks right to produce Japanese anti-Covid drug
Thailand
General

Govt seeks right to produce Japanese anti-Covid drug

published : 28 Apr 2021 at 16:41

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin and Mongkol Bangprapa

A man undergoes a nasal swab test for Covid-19 test in Din Daeng district of Bangkok on Monday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)
A man undergoes a nasal swab test for Covid-19 test in Din Daeng district of Bangkok on Monday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

Thailand is seeking to hold talks with Japan over the patent for Favipiravir, an antiviral drug used to treat Covid-19, to obtain the right to manufacture it in Thailand, an official said on Wednesday.

Deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was closely monitoring the treatment of Covid-19 patients so he could swiftly order actions regarding the procurement of drugs and medical equipment.

Public Health Minister Anutin Chanvirakul reported to the cabinet that orders had been placed to acquire Favipiravir from Japan for distribution to patients at state-run and private hospital throughout the country.

According to Mr Anutin, the Government Pharmaceutial Organisation (GPO) had been instructed to seek Japanese permission to produce Favipiravir in Thailand. At the same time, private hospitals would still be able to import the drug, Miss Traisuree said.

"The public health minister informed the cabinet that the GPO is taking steps to obtain the right to produce of Favipiravir in Thailand. With the patent right, Thailand would be more secure in terms of medical supplies," she said.

GPO deputy managing director Sirikul Matevelungsun said on Wednesday the organisation had started manufacturing 200mg favipiravir tablets and testing their efficacy on healthy volunteers.

The process would be concluded in either June or July, she said, when it would apply for a licence to produce the drug locally with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). 

Commercial production of the drug could begin right after registration with the FDA unless there was a patent issue, she said.

Miss Traisuree said Gen Prayut had reiterated that vaccines against Covid-19 must be acquired in large numbers regardless of the brands and producers for distribution throughout the country as planned. Private hospitals would be allowed to help with the distribution of vaccines.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (14)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Myanmar junta launches fresh air raids near Thai border

Myanmar's military launched air assaults for the second day in a row into rebel-held territory after gunfire was heard from Mae Hong Son province, a Thai official said Wednesday, as fighting escalates along the border.

19:55
Thailand

Court doles out fines for face mask violations

Courts have fined at least nine people so far this week for not wearing face masks in public, as part of stiffer measures to crack down on those flouting anti-Covid rules.

19:35
Sports

Thai golfer Patty hopes to impress in Singapore as LPGA Tour returns to Asia

SINGAPORE: ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit will make her debut at the HSBC Women's World Championship starting on Thursday.

18:58