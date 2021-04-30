Section
Searchers find lost mountain biker
Searchers find lost mountain biker

published : 30 Apr 2021 at 10:28

writer: Assawin Pinitwong

Searchers found Jo Scott, 45, early on Friday morning. He went missing in forest after joining a mountain bike ride in Mae Sot district, Tak, on Thursday evening. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)
Searchers found Jo Scott, 45, early on Friday morning. He went missing in forest after joining a mountain bike ride in Mae Sot district, Tak, on Thursday evening. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: A search party has found a Canadian mountain biker who lost his way in a forest in Mae Sot district on Thursday.

Jo Scott, 45, was reported missing by other members of a mountain bike ride he had joined at Ban Huai Hin Fon in tambon Mae Pa on Thursday evening. He was lost in the forest behind Wat Tham Inthanil.

Local police, soldiers and rescue workers began a search late on Thursday night. They found Mr Scott early on Friday morning. He was relieved, but unscathed.

Police said the man stayed at Mae Sot Villa housing estate in Mae Sot district. 

