Villages in Nakhon Si in Covid lockdown

Officials at a Covid-19 screening checkpoint in tambon Sao Thong of Ron Phibun district on Friday stop a truck to inspect the people on board. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Three villages in Ron Phibun district have been placed under seven-day lockdown after a spate of Covid-19 infections were detected there.

Governor Kaisorn Wisitwong said the provincial communicable disease control panel ordered the immediate closure of three villages – Moo 4 in tambon Sao Thong and Moo 4 and 5 in tambon Khuan Plang of Ron Phibun district - until May 6.

The panel sought cooperation from local residents, asking they not leave their homes between 9pm and 4am during this period.

The governor said Covid-19 was spreading in the district and infections were detected in the three villages, where at least 10% of residents had come in contact with the infected people.

He did not say how many people were infected in the villages.

On Friday, Nakhon Si Thammarat reported 46 new Covid-19 cases, raising total infections in the latest outbreak in the province to 343. Thirty of the new infecttions were in Ron Phibun district, which now had 38 cases, Mr Kaisorn said.

Covid-19 infections were earlier found among people at an ordination ceremony and at gambling places in the district. The disease then spread to nearby districts of Pak Phanang, Chalerm Prakiat, Thung Song and Cha-uat, the governor said.

Health officials had done Covid-19 testing of 789 at-risk people in Ron Phibun district. Results for 100 had already come back, and five of them were positive, the governor said.