Korat mulls nighttime stay-home order after infections rise

Nakhon Ratchasima governor Wichien Chantharanothai (second right) and other officials evaluate the Covid-19 situation in a meeting on Sunday. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A directive urging residents to avoid leaving their homes at night is on the cards to curb the rising number of Covid-19 infections in this northeastern province.

Deputy provincial public health chief Dr Winyu Channet on Sunday proposed a measure to keep people at home between 11pm and 4am, but governor Wichien Chantharanothai wants further investigation into the current clusters of the coronavirus before imposing such a restriction.

Nakhon Ratchasima has seen its daily increment of new cases more than triple, from only 10 on Wednesday to 34 on Sunday, Centre for Covid-19 Administration Situation data shows. It has emerged as the hardest-hit province in the northeastern region since the new spike began in early April.

If the measure is implemented, it would join 22 other provinces across the country that request people to stay home at night.

The Communicable Disease Committee in the province said on Sunday health authorities were monitoring a cluster in Pak Chong district, where eight people in the same family had been infected. The transmissions apparently stemmed from a woman who worked at a food show who tested positive on Thursday. The virus then spread to seven other family members, the committee said.