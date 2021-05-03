Koh Lan residents vote for island's lockdown

CHON BURI: The community committee of Koh Lan, an island resort off Pattaya, made a resolution at a meeting on Sunday for the island to be closed to tourists 15 days from May 5-20 in the wake of the surge in Covid-19 infections.

The resolution, however, had yet to be approved by the provincial communicable disease committee.



The committee meeting was attended by 845 people including residents and business operators on the island.



Of the attendance, 420 voted for the island to be closed to tourists for at least 15 days while 306 voted for the island to be completely closed to all. The rest voted for the island to remain open under the provincial guidelines regarding Covid restrictions.



As a result, the committee passed a resolution for the island to be closed to tourists for 15 days from May 5-20.



Operators of resorts and lodging houses were to clear off all tourists by May 5.



During the 15-day lockdown, lottery vendors and hawkers from Pattaya would not be allowed to enter Koh Lan. Postmen and private dilivery companies would be allowed to deliver letters and parcels to the island's Na Ban boat landing only.



There would be only two boat trips a day for island residents between Pattaya and Koh Lan. From Pattaya, the boat would leave at 7.00am and 6.00pm. From Koh Lan, the boat would also depart at 7.00am and 6.00pm.



Outsiders who wish to travel to Koh Lan for business contacts would be required to seek permission from a Covid administration centre at least one day in advance.



However, the Koh Lan committee would have to forward the lockdown proposal to Pattaya City and the provincial communicable disease committee for approval before it could become effective.