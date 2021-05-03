Record 31 Covid deaths 2,041 new infections

The Public Health Ministry on Monday reported a new daily high of 31 coronavirus deaths and 2,041 new infections over the previous 24 hours.

This took the total number of cases to 71,025 since the pandemic began last year. The death toll now stands at 276.

This was about 50% up on the 21 deaths reported on both Saturday and Sunday.

The new outbreak, which includes the highly transmissible B.1.1.7 variant first detected in Britain, has accounted for more than half of total cases and deaths since the start of the pandemic.