Thais advised to leave India
Thailand
General

Thais advised to leave India

published : 4 May 2021 at 11:52

writer: Online Reporters

The Thai embassy in New Delhi on Monday recommended Thai people leave India due to the Covid-19 situation there.

The embassy said Thais who did not need to stay in the South Asian country should register to return home on repatriation flights set for Saturday from Chennai and May 15 from New Delhi.

Those who needed to return urgently could register for a repatriation trip on a special flight delivering donations from Thailand to New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Thai embassy said Covid-19 had been spreading fast in India since mid-April and several medical facilities were overwhelmed.

