Phuket people asked to stay home 10pm-4am

Phuket governor Narong Woonciew at a press conference on Monday. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: The communicable disease committee of this southern island resort province has asked people not to leave their homes from 10pm to 4am starting Tuesday in a bid to stem the Covid-19 outbreak.

Governor Narong Woonciew said this after chairing a meeting of the committee at the city hall on Monday.



He said the committee issued the stay-home request because several people still gathered in groups to drink or for other activities during the period, posing infection risks.



The request would remain in effect until further notice, he said.



Dr Koosak Kookiatikul, the Phuket health office chief, said the province's accumulative total was 438 cases as of Tuesday and 15-20 new infections were added daily.



He said about 260 sea gypsies at the Rawai beach had been tested for Covid-19 and none were found to be infected. The provincial health office would also conduct more tests in tambon Choeng Thale and Tha Chatchai area on Tuesday and in the Ko Sire and Kathu crowded communities on Thursday.



Dr Chalermpong Sukonthapol, director of Vachira Phuket Hospital, said Chalong Hospital had been closed from May 3-9 because 45 medical staff had been identified as having high risks and 14 others had low risks after they had been in close contact with Covid patients. All of them were isolated and the hospital would reopen on Monday, he added.