Field hospitals at Klong Prem Prison for infected inmates
Thailand
General

Field hospitals at Klong Prem Prison for infected inmates

published : 5 May 2021 at 14:47

writer: King-oua Laohong

The Corrections Department is converting five buildings at Klong Prem Central Prison in Chatuchak district into field hospitals, in a move to keep Covid-19 out of the prison system.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin said on Wednesday the five field hospitals in the grounds  of Klong Prem would have a total of 500 beds. They would treat new inmates who tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival at any of seven prisons.

Those with the disease would be admitted to the field hospitals; otherwise, they could transmit the virus to other prisoners, the minister said.

Building modifications had started on April 17 and two field hospitals had been completed, providing 170 beds.

All five facilities would meet disease control standards and be well ventilated. Nurses would be assigned to duty and there were standard medications to treat patients, Mr Somsak said.

The department's field hospitals would be closed to members of general public, for security reasons, he said.

