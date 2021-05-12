Another Korat village locked down

Traffic cones block the entrance to Ban Wang village in Nakhon Ratchasima's Non Thai district, which has been placed in lockdown after five people there were infected with Covid-19. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The village of Ban Wang in Non Thai district has been placed in lockdown until May 24 after five members of one family were infected with Covid-19 at a sausage factory in Muang district.

The lockdown order, signed by governor Wichian Chantaranothai, was effective from 6pm on May 11.



The five infected people had been in close contact with 74 people, who were ordered into isolation and also tested for the virus.



Sompong Homsanit, the Non Thai district chief, went to the village on Tuesday to meet its leaders.

Residents were prohibited from travelling in or out of the village during the lockdown period. Violators are liable to a maximum year in jail and/or fine of 100,000 baht under Section 52 of the Communicable Disease Act.