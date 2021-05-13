32 Covid deaths, 4,887 new cases

Section
Thailand
General

published : 13 May 2021 at 10:01

writer: Online Reporters

People wait for Covid-19 vaccination at CentralPlaza Lardprao shopping centre in Bangkok on Wednesday, when a record 4,887 new Covid-19 cases were logged. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
People wait for Covid-19 vaccination at CentralPlaza Lardprao shopping centre in Bangkok on Wednesday, when a record 4,887 new Covid-19 cases were logged. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

There were 32 new Covid-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 518, and 4,887 new cases, raising the total to 93,794, the Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday.

The record surge in daily new cases included 2,835 infections reported in prisons, while new cases outside detention facilities totalled 2,052. The previous daily high was 2,839 cases announced on April 24.

The number of fatalities fell below the record daily high of 34 Covid-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday.

Total cases in the third wave of Covid-19 from the beginning of last month rose to 64,891. Of these, 33,189 patients had recovered, including 1,572 who were discharged on Wednesday. 

