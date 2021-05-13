Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thai FDA approves Moderna vaccine
Thailand
General

Thai FDA approves Moderna vaccine

published : 13 May 2021 at 20:16

writer: Online Reporters

A healthcare worker holds a vial of Moderna vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site in New York City on Jan 29. (Reuters Photo)
A healthcare worker holds a vial of Moderna vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site in New York City on Jan 29. (Reuters Photo)

Thailand's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given emergency use authorisation for the Covid-19 vaccine of Moderna, an FDA official said.

The vaccine is the fourth coronavirus vaccine approved so far in the country. Its use is valid for one year from May 13, said Paisan Dankhu, the secretary general of the Food and Drug Administration.

The approval will the way for commercial vaccinations by private hospitals, who have been given a green light to give Covid shots made by Thai FDA-approved manufacturers other than Sinovac Biotec (CoronaVac), Astrazeneca (Vaxzevria, Covishield), Pfizer (Comirnaty), Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) and Gamaleya (Sputnik V). The first two are being given to people in Thailand while the other three are being imported for free vaccinations by the government.

That leaves the private hospitals with the choice of Moderna and Sinopharm, among others.

The Private Hospital Association said earlier their member hospitals would charge a standard price of not more than 3,000 baht per person. The price is for two shots, including insurance and valued-added tax.

The Government Pharmaceuticals Organization will act as the middle man to import the vaccines of their choice for them since most vaccine manufacturers do not sell directly to companies.

The Thai FDA earlier approved the vaccines made by AstraZeneca Thailand on Jan 20 this year, Sinovac Biotech imported by GPO on Feb 22 and Johnson & Johnson on March 27.  

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Myanmar news outlet says its journalist jailed for incitement

A journalist who reported on protests against this year's coup in Myanmar has been jailed for three years for incitement, his news organisation said, among the first guilty verdicts against media workers under the ruling military junta.

20:48
Thailand

Thai FDA approves Moderna vaccine

Thailand's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given emergency use authorisation for the Covid-19 vaccine of Moderna, an FDA official said.

20:16
Thailand

Focus on jails

The Corrections Department is ramping up efforts to contain the Covid-19 outbreak at two prisons in Bangkok, where nearly 3,000 inmates have tested positive for the disease.

17:55
MORE IN SECTION
Focus on jails

Focus on jails

Carabao Group supports the fight against COVID-19 in Thailand with donation for medical and frontline personnel

Carabao Group supports the fight against COVID-19 in Thailand with donation for medical and frontline personnel

“The Right Mindset Will Set You On The Path To Success” – Jeffrey Santulan

“The Right Mindset Will Set You On The Path To Success” – Jeffrey Santulan

Bangkok Bank Mobile Banking 2021 launches its “Same, same but different because we understand you better” mobile banking concept to meet customers’ functional and emotional needs and expand its user base

Bangkok Bank Mobile Banking 2021 launches its “Same, same but different because we understand you better” mobile banking concept to meet customers’ functional and emotional needs and expand its user base

P.S.P. establishes “P.S.P. Ventures” and partners up with WhatsEGG Thailand to make inroads into the Leading Automotive Spare Parts Marketplace Platform in Thailand

P.S.P. establishes “P.S.P. Ventures” and partners up with WhatsEGG Thailand to make inroads into the Leading Automotive Spare Parts Marketplace Platform in Thailand