Factories failing to enforce Covid controls
Thailand
General

published : 14 May 2021 at 12:28

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

Workers queue for Covid-19 tests at a concrete pipe factory in tambon Praeksa of Muang district, Samut Prakan, on Wednesday. More than 100 of about 300 workers there tested positive for the disease. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)
The Department of Disease Control is asking factory owners to strictly comply with disease control measures, warning that many plants with hundreds of workers fail to do so and risk spreading Covid-19.

Director-general Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai said on Friday that 1,386 factories had been surveyed through the Thai Stop Covid Plus platform as of Tuesday.

The survey found that 1,056, or 76%, of them complied with disease control measures, but the remaining 330 ( 24%) failed to do so.

There were 250 Covid-19 cases at five factories in Samut Prakan, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Pathum Thani, Samut Sakhon and Nonthaburi provinces.

Most of them employed more than 500 workers, their workplaces were poorly ventilated and there was more than one person per four square metres of space, Dr Suwannachai said.

Covid-19 spread mainly at factories where employees did not have their health checked each day before work.

Workers also partied and shared cups of water and their dormitories did not comply with disease control measures set by the Public Health Ministry, he said.

Thailand

12:28
World

Myanmar junta declares martial law in town after attacks on bank, police

Myanmar's junta has declared martial law in a town in Chin State after blaming "armed terrorists" for attacks on a police station and a bank, state media reported on Friday, amid an upsurge in fighting between the military and ethnic rebels in border areas.

12:02
World

Myanmar teen describes junta's brutal treatment of detained women

Beaten, kicked in the groin and threatened with sexual violence -- a young Myanmar teenager detained by the junta's security forces has described the treatment suffered by some women and girls behind bars.

11:45
