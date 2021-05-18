Koh Samet reopens to visitors

Koh Samet in Rayong is reopened to visitors on Tuesday, after it has been closed last month due to Covid-19 infections. (Photo: @TaTRayongOffice Facebook page)

RAYONG: Koh Samet was reopened to visitors on Tuesday after community testing found no new Covid-19 infections on the island.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Rayong office posted the announcement on its Facebook page.

Visitors were asked to strictly abide by the Covid-19 DMHTTA rules (distancing, mask wearing, handwashing, temperature testing, Covid testing and mobile app).

Sarinthip Thipmongkolsap, chairwoman of the Koh Samet tourism association, assured tourists they would be safe, with strong health safety measures being enforced.

Rayong governor Charnna Iemsaeng ordered the closure of the island on April 27 after five coronavirus infections were reported there.

The province’s Covid-19 administration centre on Tuesday reported 10 more Covid-19 cases in the eastern province, raising the total number in the latest wave to 831 with 7 deaths.

A total of 1,592 at-risk people have been quarantined after testing of 31,739 people.