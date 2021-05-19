Section
29 Covid fatalities, 3,394 new cases
Thailand
General

29 Covid fatalities, 3,394 new cases

published : 19 May 2021 at 10:09

writer: Online Reporters

A disease control worker handles infected garbage at the construction workers' camp of Italian-Thai Development Plc in Laksi district, Bangkok, on Tuesday. The camp is a big Covid-19 cluster in the capital. (Photo: Pattarapong Chapattarasill)
The Public Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 29 new Covid-19 fatalities, bringing the toll to 678, and 3,394 new cases, raising the total to 116,949.

Over the previous 24 hours there were 1,896 infections detected in the general public and 1,498 in prisons.

On Tuesday, 4,450 patients were diagnosed as recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since the third Covid-19 wave started at the beginning of last month there have been 88,086 new cases, 46,942 of whom have recovered.

