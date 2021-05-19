Field hospitals readied for more Covid patients

Beds at the Covid-19 field hospital in the Impact convention and exhibition complex in Nonthaburi province. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Hospitals and field hospitals are ready to receive the wave of new Covid-19 patients from construction workers' camps in Laksi and Watthana areas of Bangkok, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said on Wednesday.

Ms Rachada said, as an example, that infected workers in the "green" category, who were asymptomatic, would be sent to a field hospital in Samut Sakhon province.



Infected patients categorised as "yellow", showing symptoms but not seriously ill, would be sent to reception centres at the Nimitbutr Indoor Sport Stadium in Bangkok and the Princess Mother National Institute of Drug Abuse in Pathum Thani, for futher distribution to hospitals for treatment.



The newly built Bussarakham Field Hospital at Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi would also accept patients in the "yellow" group, she said.



As for the infections in prisons, the Corrections Hospital was ready to provide treatment for those in both the "green" and "yellow" groups. Prisons across the country had been ordered to set up field hospitals in their compounds for this purpose.



Active case finding must be conducted at all prisons and correctional facilities where infections were detected. All detainees at these places must undergo swab tests and chest x-rays, to find any new cases.



Treatment of prison Covid patients in serious condition would be provided by hospitals under the Disease Control Department, with financial support from the National Health Security Office, Ms Rachada said.