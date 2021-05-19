Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thailand starts Covid-19 vaccinations for monks at risk
Thailand
General

Thailand starts Covid-19 vaccinations for monks at risk

published : 19 May 2021 at 18:04

writer: Reuters

Monks receive coronavirus vaccination at Priest Hospital in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Reuters photo)
Monks receive coronavirus vaccination at Priest Hospital in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Reuters photo)

About 500 monks were inoculated in Bangkok on Tuesday and Wednesday to allow them to receive daily alms and do merit-making activities, as the country battles its third and most potent wave of infections.

"These activities are putting them at risk where they can come into contact with an infected person," said Montchai Chumnumnavin, the deputy director of Priest Hospital, a medical facility exclusively for monks, where the vaccines were administered.

"The faster we can provide them with vaccines, they will build up immunity to protect them from contracting the disease from devotees."

After successfully thwarting earlier outbreaks, Thailand is dealing with a more stubborn wave that has seen overall cases nearly quadruple since early April, and deaths increase six-fold. Bangkok is the epicentre.

The country has yet to start its mass immunisation drive, with only about 1.5 million people getting a first dose so far, mostly front-line health workers or vulnerable groups.

Col Montchai said vaccine supplies would not cover all of Thailand's estimated 200,000 monks.

Mass inoculations are due to start next month, when domestic production of AstraZeneca's vaccine is expected to begin.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
World

Singapore warns US embassy over LGBT webinar

Singapore Wednesday warned the US against interfering in its affairs after the American embassy in the city-state, where gay sex remains illegal, co-hosted a webinar with a prominent LGBT group.

18:56
Thailand

Japan to bar entry of foreigners from Thailand, 6 other countries

TOKYO: The Japanese government said on Wednesday it will bar the entry of all foreign travellers who have visited Thailand and six other countries in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

18:55
Business

Aeon postpones Yangon shopping mall construction after coup

YANGON: Aeon Mall Co, a developer of shopping malls under major Japanese retailer Aeon Co, has postponed construction of a mall being planned in Myanmar's largest city Yangon, according to a source familiar with the project.

18:20