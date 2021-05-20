Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Hundreds of cases found at 2 markets
Thailand
General

Hundreds of cases found at 2 markets

published : 20 May 2021 at 05:31

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Traders on Wednesday arrange durians into batches ready for distribution at Simummuang Market in Pathum Thani where 867 people there tested positive for the virus. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
Traders on Wednesday arrange durians into batches ready for distribution at Simummuang Market in Pathum Thani where 867 people there tested positive for the virus. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

More than 860 new Covid-19 cases have been found at Simummuang Market in Pathum Thani, while Bang Kapi Market in Bangkok was also closed for three days, due to a high covid infection rate.

Permanent secretary of the Public Health Ministry, Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, disclosed on Wednesday that no new Covid-19 cases have been found from entertainment venue clusters, but a lot of people still contracted the virus from family members and from visiting crowded markets and public venues.

Dr Kiattiphum said from Covid-19 testing at Simummuang Market between May 7 and 15, it was found that from 10,480 people who have been tested, 867 people or 8% of the test group were infected.

It was also found that 70% of the infected people are Thai citizens, while 30% are migrant workers.

Officers have ordered closed some sections of the market with high infection rates, and also set up a 400-bed field hospital called "Bun Raksa" at the market to treat infected people. Another 400 beds will be arranged for the field hospital today.

He revealed the cause of the high infection rate was the toll gate at the market's public toilet.

The toll gate has since been removed and replaced with a hand sanitiser gel booth.

Visitors and market vendors will have to go through strict scanning measures, including registering their entry and exit and checking in on the Thai Chana application.

However, the opening of the field hospital at Simummuang Market has drawn plenty of criticism, with many people calling it an inappropriate environment to treat Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, Veerapat Phanhan, director of Bang Kapi District Office, has issued an announcement about the closure of Bang Kapi Market for virus containment until Saturday.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Sports

Last hurrah for Fab Five as they lead squad for VNL

A replacement Thailand team, led by the Fab Five, will leave for Italy on Thursday to take part in the Volleyball Nations League.

07:07
Thailand

Recovered patients 'should get the jab'

People can contract Covid-19 after recovering from it and they should be vaccinated, says virologist Yong Poovorawan.

07:06
Business

JSCCIB cuts GDP growth forecast to 0.5-2%

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) has reduced its GDP growth forecast to 0.5-2% due to the severe impact of the third Covid-19 outbreak despite bright export prospects this year.

07:00