32 more Covid deaths, 3,481 new cases

Thailand
General

published : 21 May 2021 at 10:02

writer: Online Reporters

People in Klong Toey district of Bangkok receive free meals and drinking water from the army, which will provide the service to help relieve hardship during the Covid-19 outbreak at Wat Klong Toey Nai until next Tuesday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
People in Klong Toey district of Bangkok receive free meals and drinking water from the army, which will provide the service to help relieve hardship during the Covid-19 outbreak at Wat Klong Toey Nai until next Tuesday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

There were 32 new Covid fatalities over the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 735, and 3,481 new cases, raising the total to 123,066, the Public Health Ministry reported on Friday morning.

Of the 3,481 cases logged on Thursday, 2,530 were in the general population and 951 in prisons.

Since the third and worst wave of Covid-19 started on April 1 total cases have risen to 94,203, 52,078 of whom have already recovered.

The health ministry said 2,868 patients were confirmed fully recovered and discharged from hospitals on Thursday.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration was scheduled to give a full briefing on Friday afternoon.

