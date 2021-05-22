Bang Sue railway station ready for jab registration

Bang Sue Railway Central Station is ready for onsite registration for jabs against Covid-19, said Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Speaking after inspecting the premises, Mr Anutin said that about 59,000 workers in the public transport sector are the first group to get the shots starting May 24 before the vaccination service is extended to the general public.

The Transport Ministry has set aside 13,500 square metres at the newly-built Bang Sue station, which is scheduled to open for operations in July, as a vaccination station.

Mr Anutin said the site has the capacity to administer 900 people per hour, or 10,000 people per day.

He assured that there are sufficient vaccine supplies to go around as the mass vaccination rollout kicks off next month.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said on Friday there are about 350,000 workers in the public transport sector with 59,000 based in Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

"The list of these 59,000 workers will be sent to the vaccination station at Bang Sue Railway Central Station for vaccination service. The first jabs will be given on Monday," he said.

He said free shuttle bus services are provided between the Bang Sue Railway Central Station and pick-up points which include Victory Monument, Bang Pho pier, and Ha Yaek Lat Phrao station.

Mingkwan Vichaidith, director of the Institute of Dermatology, said the rollout programme is expected to be completed on June 6.