Over 2,000 cases detected at factory

A field hospital is being set up to treat Covid-19 patients in Phetchaburi after more than 2,000 Covid-19 cases at a local factory were reported.

Of the 2,111 infected workers of the Cal-Comp Electronics factory in Khao Yoi district, 1,297 are Myanmar migrant workers and 781 Thais, while the rest came from other countries, according to provincial health authorities, without specifying which countries the rest of the migrants came from.

The authorities expect a rapid test conducted on over 5,000 workers will result in the discovery of up to 1,000 more infections.

An adviser to Labour Minister Thiwalrat Angkinan and executives of the provincial labour department have travelled to the factory to help map out a Covid-19 containment plan.

Beds made from recycled paper, drinking water and vehicles for patient transport were handed over to the field hospital.

The ministry has sent interpreters to help officials communicate with non-Thai workers.

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said the government was concerned about the outbreak at the factory. He said Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has suggested the ministry adopt the Samut Sakhon model to help tackle coronavirus transmissions in Phetchaburi.

The factory has become a hot spot for the virus outbreak in the province, which until Thursday reported 922 cases amid the third wave of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mass testing inside the Khao Yoi factory compound is almost complete.

The factory remains closed and workers are prohibited from leaving the compound.

Provincial authorities yesterday said it had set up 14 checkpoints to prevent workers from leaving the district.

Phetchaburi reported 968 new cases yesterday, the second-highest one-day jump in infections after Bangkok.