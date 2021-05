30 Covid fatalities, 2,713 new cases Monday

The construction workers' camp of Italian-Thai Development Plc in Laksi district, one of the clusters in Bangkok. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Thailand on Monday reported 30 new Covid-19 fatalities and another 2,713 cases, bringing the accumulated toll to 806 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 132,213.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said of the new cases, 2,507 were in the general population and 206 in prisons.

-- More to follow --