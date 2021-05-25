Section
Thailand logs 26 Covid deaths, 3,226 cases Tuesday
Thailand
General

Thailand logs 26 Covid deaths, 3,226 cases Tuesday

published : 25 May 2021 at 09:06

writer: Online Reporters

A disease control worker sprays disinfectant to prevent a Covid-19 outbreak at a wholesale market in Muang district of Samut Prakan on Monday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
There were 26 new Covid-19 fatalities and 3,226 new cases in Thailand over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning.

The new infections comprised 2,344 among the general population and 882 in prisons.

The third wave of the novel coronavirus that began on April 1 has now seen 106,576 cases, 61,768 of whom recovered.

Over the past 24 hours, 3,094 cases recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

The death toll from the third wave alone rose to 738, with the accumulated toll from the start of the pandemic now 832.

Thailand has now logged 135,439 cases since January 2020.

