Thong Lor clubs deny Covid raps

The managers of Krystal Club and Emerald Club in Bangkok's Thong Lor area, where the third wave of Covid-19 allegedly began, have denied operating an entertainment venue without permission and violating the emergency decree, a police source said on Tuesday.

Decha Philali, 51, an executive of Krystal K&K Co, and Kiattiphong Khamtai, 51, an executive of Emerald Group Co, met investigators at Thong Lor police station yesterday under a second summons to both deny any wrongdoing, said the source. The two also opted to submit a written statement on June 4, said the source.

The police have formally laid charges without detaining them, said the source, adding police will seek to wrap up the investigation as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Wang Thonglang police yesterday sought help from the Ministry of Public Health with screening around 30 police officers for possible Covid-19 infection.

Pol Col Ekkaphop Tanprayun, the police station chief, said these officers were at a raid on Saturday night on a gay party at Faros 2 Sauna in Soi Ramkhamhaeng 21 in Wang Thonglang district.

The request for Covid-19 tests on these police officers came after it was confirmed that two out of the 62 people detained in the raid had tested positive for Covid-19, Pol Col Ekkaphop said.

The police have requested that Wang Thonglang district office disinfect the police station.